SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested after he and his teenage children allegedly followed a hit-and-run suspect, pulled the driver out of his

vehicle and assaulted him on a San Mateo off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The case started around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday with a hit-and-run collision on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Millbrae Avenue in Millbrae, CHP Officer Michael Aquino said.

After the collision, the motorist who was struck followed the alleged hit-and-run suspect on the highway, and eventually stopped him on the East Poplar Avenue off-ramp where he and his sons allegedly pulled him out of his car window and severely assaulted him.

Aquino said the driver who was assaulted was transported to Stanford Hospital with major injuries including lacerations and bruises to his face, arms and head.

The father of the two teenagers has been booked into San Mateo County Jail. His name has not been released.

Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the collision and assault.