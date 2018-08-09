SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Four men have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking or distributing heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Vallejo to Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The arrests were made after Santa Rosa and Vallejo police detectives served search warrants at two Vallejo residences, and Santa Rosa detectives searched a residence on Clover Drive in Santa Rosa, police Sgt. Brian Boettger said.

Drugs and cash were found in a hidden compartment inside a wall behind a kitchen cabinet at one of the Vallejo residences in addition to packaging and scales. Drugs also were found at the Santa Rosa residence.

More than five pounds of heroin, two ounces of cocaine and more than an ounce of methamphetamine, $40,000 in cash and a loaded firearm were seized

during the searches, Boettger said.

Santa Rosa police found an 11-year-old girl living at the Clover Drive residence in Santa Rosa where razor blades, processed marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, hash oil and canisters of butane were found.

Jalet Morales Camacho, 20, of Santa Rosa, was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for possession for sale of cocaine and child endangerment, and Ramon Santacruz-Alejandres, 22, of Santa Rosa was booked for possession for sale of methamphetamine, being armed while distributing narcotics and child endangerment.

Police said both men assisted in the distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Julio Cesar Cordova-Gonzalez, 25, of Vallejo, was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for possession for sale of heroin and Andreas Camacho-Jaurrieta, 26, of Vallejo was booked for transportation and sale of heroin.

Police began the ongoing drug trafficking investigation in April.