SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Cal Fire officials have issued a ban on all outdoor burning due to extreme fire conditions from Contra Costa County to Santa Clara County and western San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said the fire conditions locally are as volatile as those in Northern California, where the Mendocino Complex Fire has become the state’s largest-ever wildfire at over 300,000 acres and about 50 percent contained.

The notice prohibits open fires, campfires and charcoal fires in “state responsibility areas,” which include all state parks.

Portable lanterns and stoves that use jellied petroleum, propane, gas pits or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted. Campground visitors must ensure that the stove is never unattended, Cal Fire officials said.

Temmermand said there’s no future date in mind when the burn notice will be lifted. Fire conditions are dependent on weather, temperature, low humidity and wind, among other factors.

