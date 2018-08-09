  • KPIX 5On Air

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A former police officer was arrested following a daylong standoff and domestic violence allegations early Thursday morning at a home in Redwood City, a police spokesman said.

James McGee, 54, of Redwood City, allegedly assaulted a woman inside a home on Windsor Way before police received 911 calls at about 2 a.m., police spokesman Lt. Sean Hart said.

Police arrived to find McGee inside the home alone. Officers contacted McGee but he initially refused to come out. Hart said authorities negotiated with McGee throughout the day and he was eventually able to communicate with them.

McGee was taken into custody without significant injuries to anyone, Hart said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and she has since been released, Hart said.

A search was underway to see if a gun was in the home. Hart said the victim was not shot.

Hart said the outcome was positive even though it took a long time to convince McGee to come out of the home.

Police had issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area and had suggested some evacuate.

