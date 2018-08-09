SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A Foster City man has been sentenced in federal court in San Francisco to nine years and seven months in prison for molesting a 6-year-old girl at a swimming pool at a resort in Jamaica.

Douglas Peacock, 44, was given the prison term on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer.

Peacock pleaded guilty before Breyer in April to one count of engaging in illicit conduct with a minor in a foreign location.

The molestation took place on June 21, 2017, the day after Peacock arrived at a family-friendly resort in Jamaica. The victim was an American citizen visiting the resort with her family.

According to court documents, the pool was configured as a “lazy river” and Peacock accosted the victim in a secluded area of the pool underneath a bridge.

Peacock pleaded guilty in Jamaica to a charge of indecent assault, served five months in prison there, and then was transferred to San Francisco to face the U.S. charges.

Defense attorney Joel DeFabio said in a sentencing brief that Peacock feels “sincere remorse,” accepts responsibility and wants to have therapy for his misconduct while in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alex Tse of San Francisco said in a statement, “The court imposed a sentence commensurate with the egregiousness of the crime committed.”

Peacock had a history of allegedly molesting girls while swimming.

He previously pleaded guilty in 2001 to a state court misdemeanor

charge of annoying or molesting a minor. He allegedly inappropriately touched four girls who were swimming off of a beach in Stockton, according to a prosecution document.

Peacock underwent therapy for 12 years but then stopped, according to court documents. In 2015, he was accused of molesting a girl who was swimming at South Lake Tahoe. That charge is pending in state court.

Breyer ordered that Peacock’s federal sentence should be served concurrently with any sentence he receives in the South Lake Tahoe case. He also ordered Peacock to serve 10 years on supervised release after completing the prison term and to register as a sex offender.

