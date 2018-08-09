RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — A bridge linking Solano and Sacramento counties was stuck in the upright position Thursday evening and Caltrans estimated it would likely be early Friday morning before crews could get the bridge down, a Caltrans spokesman said.

As of 7:20 p.m., the Rio Vista Bridge on state Highway 12 was still stuck after opening to let a ship through, spokesman Vince Jacala said.

UPDATE – New ETO to repair bridge is 3:00 a.m. on Friday, August 10. @SJCOG https://t.co/38gH28MhSL — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) August 10, 2018

Several detour routes exist and two ferries are running on demand, rather than on their regular schedule, to help alleviate travel concerns.

The Real McCoy II Ferry runs as an extension of state Highway 84 and serves Ryer Island residents and visitors by crossing Cache Slough to Rio Vista.

The J-Mack Ferry runs from Grand Island to East Ryer Island and serves as an extension of state Highway 220.

There is no charge to board either ferry. Both run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Real McCoy II can carry passengers and up to eight vehicles and the J-Mack Ferry can carry passengers and up to six vehicles.

