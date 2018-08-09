SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide after two sisters were found dead Wednesday evening at the Tenderloin apartment they shared, police said.

Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Turk Street after relatives of the victims contacted police to ask that officers conduct a well-being check.

The pair was suffering from stab wounds, according to police Officer Joseph Tomlinson. Paramedics arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has identified them as Julie Nhan, 51, and Phung Nhan, 56.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.