OAKLAND (CBS SF) — After two days of tearful statements from the victims families, an Alameda County judge rejected a plea deal offered to two defendants in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire, ordering them to stand trial for 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Derick Almena, who rented the warehouse and illegally converted into a residence and entertainment venue, took the stand Friday during the sentencing hearing.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer found Almena’s statements to be less than remorseful and decided to reject the plea deal worked out between the prosecution and the defense attorneys.

Under that deal, Almena was supposed to sentenced to nine years in county jail while co-defendant Max Harris, who helped Almena collect rent and schedule for-profit music shows, was to receive a six-year term.

Now, both men face 39 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.

The deal had been emotionally and harshly criticized by the families of the 36 who died in the December 2016 electronic music performance by Golden Donna at a dilapidated Oakland warehouse. Prosecutors claimed Almena and Harris turned the cluttered building into what proved to be a “death trap” with few exits, rickety stairs and dark and dangerous passageways.

Almena, 48, lived in the warehouse with his wife and three children. But the family was staying in a nearby hotel the night of the fire. Harris, 28, also lived in the warehouse and escaped the fire unharmed.

Thursday was the first of a two-day sentencing hearing. Inside Department 13, family after family voiced their strong opposition to the plea deal.

Outside the courtroom, Terry Ewing, the boyfriend of victim Ara Jo, said it wasn’t justice.

“This sentence is unfair. It’s unbalanced. It’s negligent,” said Ewing.

“Three months for Almena and two months for Harris for each of those lives was way too short,” said Mary Alexander, the attorney representing 12 of the victims’ families.

Many families asked Cramer to dismiss the plea bargain or change the sentencing.

Linda Regan, mother of Amanda Allen Kershaw, came from Boston to address the court and the defendants.

“I hope no one ever has to lose a child, it’s the most difficult pain,” she said. “What you did was despicable and you both should pay for that.”

Karen Frieholtz, the aunt of fire victim Michela Gregory, echoed the angry sentiment.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt,” she said. “I’m trying to find it in my heart to forgive you.”

Cramer did stop Colleen Dolan from displaying a coroner’s photo of the charred body of her 33-year-old daughter, Chelsea Dolan.

The judge politely interrupted Dolan’s angry testimony and gently said he has previously seen the photo. Dolan complied after telling the judge that she “had to kiss that burned body goodbye.”

Susan Slocum, mother of fire victim Donna Kellogg, talked about the impact the loss of her daughter has had on her.

“I lost someone special and I will never, ever be the same,” Slocum said. “The deaths must not be in vain.”

She also said she hoped the tragedy would serve as “a catalyst for change in dealing with Oakland’s housing crisis.”

Slocum said she thought the two defendants “got off easy in their plea deal,” a sentiment echoed by another speaker at the hearing.

Chris Allen, brother of victim Amanda Allen Kershaw, said, “We feel betrayed and don’t feel justice is being fully served here.”

