MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The massive Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California is now 60 percent contained, as firefighters enter their third week of battling what has become the largest wildfire in state history.

Cal Fire announced Friday morning that the blaze, which consists of the River and Ranch fires, has scorched 305,152 acres (476.8 square miles), an area larger than Los Angeles.

The fire has destroyed 119 residences, along with 110 other structures. About 9,200 structures remain threatened and evacuations remain in effect for parts of Lake, Mendocino and Colusa counties.

“Crews worked throughout the night to reinforce containment lines while the fire behavior remained extreme. Weather conditions will continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry and windy conditions persist,” officials said in a statement.

Two firefighters have been injured. Meanwhile, no injuries or deaths among civilians have been reported.

The fires, which were first reported on July 27th, are not expected to be fully contained until September 1st.