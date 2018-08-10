  • KPIX 5On Air

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Residents are being evacuated from parts of Fairfield Tuesday evening due to a brush fire burning along Interstate 80, according to authorities said.

Nelson Fire in Fairfield

A grass fire burned hundreds of acres near Fairfield on Friday evening. (CBS)

The evacuations were in the areas of Constitution Avenue, Paradise Valley Estates Drive and Couples Circle north of Paradise Valley Golf Course.

An initial advisory was issued at 5:34 p.m. for the Nelson Fire burning in the Paradise Valley area off of I-80.

At around 7:23 p.m., the advisory was expanded to include the areas of Hom Drive and Hancock Lane.

The fire had grown up to 300 acres as of 7 p.m.

Firefighters are trying to prevent the flames from reaching homes near the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Evacuations are currently in effect in the area, and an evacuation center has been set up at Fairfield High School

Police said anyone is the area is asked to leave immediately. Others are asked to avoid the area.

Police added that officers are evacuating senior living centers in the area.

