SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A wind-fueled grass fire shut down roads and a portion of Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The vegetation fire began about 3:15 p.m. along Meridian Ave. and Southwest Expressway where they intersect with Interstate Highway 280, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

At least 40 firefighters were battling the smoky fire, a fire captain said.

“The fire has had multiple locations because the wind is blowing through here,” said Capt. Mitch Miller. “We do have structures threatened. there have been no evacuations or injuries.”

Firefighters expected to be mopping up for a few hours, said Miller.

Other streets in the area were closed as firefighters worked. VTA light rail service along Southwest Expressway was also shut down.

The 280 off-ramp to Meridian Ave was closed but both directions of 280 have reopened.