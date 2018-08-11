SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A “neighborhood block party” for the opening of the Salesforce Transit Center drew a near-capacity crowd this afternoon, one day ahead of the start of AC Transit bus service from the new downtown San Francisco facility.

That comes ahead of Monday’s planned transfer of all 27 of AC Transit’s transbay bus routes connecting San Francisco with various Alameda County points. Those lines will quit using the “Transbay Temporary Terminal” nearby in favor of the new center’s Bus Deck.

In addition to AC Transit buses, the new terminal will serve WestCAT (west Contra Costa County), Greyhound and Amtrak Thruway buses and MUNI buses serving San Francisco. Eventually, Caltrain’s terminal will move north to the new center from its current Fourth and King Street station, and California High-Speed Rail trains would also terminate there.

The new 1 million-square-foot center takes up four city blocks and has four stories above ground and two below. It features a 5.4-acre rooftop public park with year-round activities and 100,000 square feet of retail space (leases have been signed for half of the center’s retail spaces, according to a statement from the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which operates the center).

