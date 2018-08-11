RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded Friday night in Richmond in what police believe could be a gang shooting, authorities said.

When officers responded about 10 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1000 block of 13th Street, they found a man inside a car with critical injuries, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.

Another shooting victim, a woman, was found standing next to the car with serious injuries. A third victim from the shooting walked into a hospital, also with serious injuries, Tan said.

All three victims were taken to a trauma center.

“At this early stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to be a targeted incident with possible gang affiliation,” Tan said in a news release.

Detectives are conducting interviews and following leads. No suspects have been named or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police Detective Decious, at (510) 621-1747.

