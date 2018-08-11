  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMSF Marathon Special
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PMTo Be Announced
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emergency landing, FAA, Highway 580, San Leandro
emergency landing alameda county fire

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A single-engine Cessna 172 made an emergency landing Saturday on Highway 580 near San Leandro, authorities said.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the pilot had reported “a rough-running engine” before he decided to make the emergency landing at around 6:47 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro.

Alameda County fire said the pilot and passenger did not suffer any injuries. There were also no injuries to bystanders or vehicles or damage to plane or freeway.

Emergency vehicles have responded to the scene. The CHP says two westbound lanes have been blocked by the landing.

The cause was under investigation

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s