SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A construction worker on the Twin Peaks Tunnel Project was hit by a steel beam and taken to a trauma center, fire officials said Friday.

The worker was struck by the beam shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the West Portal side of the tunnel, officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.

The tunnel goes under the Twin Peaks and extends from West Portal to the San Francisco Municipal Railway’s Eureka Valley station.

San Francisco firefighters deemed the injury serious, according to transit officials. The victim was taken the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Construction was been suspended Friday night. The worker was an employee for Shimmick Construction, transit officials said.

Shimmick Construction’s corporate office is in Oakland, according to the company’s website.

