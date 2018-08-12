SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — One of California’s largest agencies promised lawmakers it would make changes following a KPIX investigation. But, three years later, we discovered they broke that promise and are still putting millions at risk for identity theft.

Now, citing our investigation, lawmakers have launched an investigation of their own.

They’re embedding a state auditor inside the Employment Development Department for five months to figure out why that agency can’t seem to stop compromising Social Security numbers.

California Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, speaking before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Wednesday, summarized three years of KPIX 5’s investigative reports as she asked the bi-partisan group of lawmakers to approve an audit of the EDD.

She noted “inconsistent answers” from the state’s largest agency in response to our findings over the years. Recounting to lawmakers that the EDD initially implied “that the federal government required the Social Security numbers to be used, we later found that was not the case,” Baker said.

State law prohibits printing social security numbers on mailed documents, unless it’s required by federal law. The EDD initially said the Social Security Administration required that they mail the numbers. However, the Social Security Administration later confirmed that there is no such requirement.

As KPIX first reported in 2015, viewers like Maxine Hines were horrified to discover the state was printing full Social Security numbers as casually as a name or address on documents mailed to the millions of Californians collecting benefits for unemployment, disability and maternity leave.

When Hines, a former IRS employee, called the EDD to complain: “(The representative) kinda laughed a bit and said, ‘yeah, a lot of people complain.'”

Then we discovered the EDD was not only mailing full SSNs, but the agency was also mishandling that sensitive mail. Viewers from across California contacted us with complaints ranging from full Social Security numbers exposed in the clear plastic EDD envelope window to the EDD sending them other people documents with full SSNs.

After seeing our reports in 2015, lawmakers demanded that the EDD make changes and the agency promised it would. Catharine Baker was among the members of the 2015 Assembly Privacy Committee who sent a letter to the EDD demanding they stop printing SSNs.

“The response that we received from EDD stated that they would work to remove Social Security numbers and that all SSNs would be removed from all forms by December 2015,” Baker explained Wednesday to the Joint Legislative Committee. She added that they also said online customers could opt out of paper mail.

Yet, nearly three years after that 2015 deadline, KPIX reporter Julie Watts discovered the EDD was still mailing full Social Security numbers, even to online enrollees who had opted-out of paper mail. Watts received her own social security number on EDD documents while on maternity leave in 2018.

Following public records requests, KPIX then learned that the state is still printing full Social Security numbers on more than 250 different types of forms and has decided to continue printing the full numbers until the agency gets around to replacing its antiquated data processing system. KPIX then learned that the agency inst even scheduled to start taking bids from vendors to build the new IT system until after 2020.

After our follow-up reports in 2018, Assemblywoman Baker reached out to the director of the EDD again. “The answer that I received, and that we continue to receive, is ‘this is a good as we can do and what we said before wasn’t quite right and now its going to take many years to make the kind of changes necessary.,” she told lawmakers.

So, Baker requested an audit of the EDD to determine if something could be done — right now — to fix the ongoing security risks.

In response, EDD Director Patrick Henning set up meetings with committee members ahead of the hearing, asking them to refuse the audit. He also vigorously defended the agency to lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We received the best rating from the Social Security Administration. They tell me we are the best at keeping people’s information private,” Henning told lawmakers.

“Are you OK with the audit then?” Southern California Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio asked in response.

Henning ultimately noted that it wasn’t up to him.

Rubio also grilled the director regrading misleading statements:

Assemblywoman Rubio: “Right now you just made a statement that the federal government is requiring you to put the Social Security number on there.”

Henning: “I didn’t make that statement.”

Rubio: “I just heard it so.”

Henning: “It sounds like a nuance but what the federal government says is that we need to identify people.”

However, Southern California Senator Richard Roth pointed out that even federal agencies can now identify people without mailing Social Security numbers.

“I have this thing called a Medicare card…so I know this can be done,” Roth said.

The director argued that an audit focused on protecting Social Security numbers would distract from the agency’s other priorities. However, the committee unanimously approved the audit, noting that the agency clearly needed outside help.

The auditor will now be embedded inside the agency to examine why the EDD has failed to follow through with its promises and what can be done to stop printing the full Social Security numbers on outgoing mail.