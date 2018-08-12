  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alaska Airlines, Fumes, New Orleans, San Francisco, San Francisco International Airport, SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport destined for New Orleans was diverted to Los Angeles today because of reports of strong fumes in the cabin, according to a Los Angeles World Airports spokesman and confirmed by Alaska Airlines.

A strong odor was detected onboard during Flight 1390 in the aft cabin, toward the rear of the passenger compartment of the Airbus plane, according to an Alaska Airlines statement this afternoon.

The flight landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport between 12:30 and 1 p.m., said airport spokesman Charles Pannunzio.

The plane was then inspected by technicians in Los Angeles to pinpoint the cause of the odor, the statement said. Alaska passengers were being rebooked on other flights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s