SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport destined for New Orleans was diverted to Los Angeles today because of reports of strong fumes in the cabin, according to a Los Angeles World Airports spokesman and confirmed by Alaska Airlines.

A strong odor was detected onboard during Flight 1390 in the aft cabin, toward the rear of the passenger compartment of the Airbus plane, according to an Alaska Airlines statement this afternoon.

The flight landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport between 12:30 and 1 p.m., said airport spokesman Charles Pannunzio.

The plane was then inspected by technicians in Los Angeles to pinpoint the cause of the odor, the statement said. Alaska passengers were being rebooked on other flights.

