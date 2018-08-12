Filed Under:Cal Fire, Fairfield, Grass fire, Nelson Fire, Vacaville, Wildfire

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire that burned one home and scorched 2,162 acres near Interstate 80 in Fairfield is completely contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze began about 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Nelson Road — about halfway between Fairfield and Vacaville, according to Vacaville Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Rogers.

No injuries were reported in the fire but a home on Peabody Road was burned, Rogers said.

A total of 11 engines and 180 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause has not been determined.

