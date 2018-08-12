BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The North Berkeley BART station has reopened following a medical emergency in which a person entered the trackway and was pinned underneath a train, the agency said.

The incident occurred shortly before noon, Sunday. Berkeley Fire personnel rescued the trapped person, who was reported to be alert and conscious with no major injuries, according to BART spokeswoman Cheryl Stalter.

The station was reopened around 1 p.m., and normal service resumed. There continued to be delays as a result of the incident.

BART recovering: NBRK stn has been re-opened. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 12, 2018

