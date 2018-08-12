By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — For over a decade, Boston-based psychedelic doom outfit Elder has been refining and expanding its unique heavy-rock sound. Founded in 2005 by guitarist and frontman Nicholas DiSalvo along with the rhythm section of bassist Jack Donovan and drummer Matt Couto, the trio got it’s start crafting monolithic slabs of fantasy-inspired stoner metal heavily indebted to ’90s pioneers like Kyuss and Sleep. The band’s 2008 self-titled debut showed off DiSalvo’s gift for coming up with memorable riffs and established Elder as a group to watch.

By the time the band released its second effort Dead Roots Stirring, DiSalvo and company had already started branching out in a new direction. While the still crushing guitar parts remained central to the sound, Elder began introducing elements of psychedelia and far more complex song structures with epic tunes that nodded to the ambitious ’70s creations of Rush and King Crimson.

Elder established a growing fan base with regular tours on both sides of the Atlantic and appearances at such notable festivals as Roadburn in the Netherlands (the group would release a live recording of their 2013 set at the renowned metal/psych celebration). Two years later, the band returned with Lore, another collection packed with extended psychedelic workouts (the songs range in length from nine minutes to nearly 16 minutes) and even more melodic vocals and guitar work.

The band’s increased popularity led to appearances at Psycho California in Santa Ana and the massive eight-band Halloween stoner/doom celebration Night of the Shred in San Diego that featured like-minded acts Bang, the Shrine, Danava and Windhand. The trio’s follow-up recording last year — entitled Reflections of a Floating World — featured DiSalvo playing keyboards and guest musicians Michael Risberg (guitar) and Michael Samos (pedal steel) contributing to the scintillating and expansive new tracks.

Now touring as a four-piece, Elder comes to Oakland’s intimate Golden Bull to play this sold-out show ahead of the band’s forthcoming appearance at Psycho Las Vegas this weekend. They are joined by touring partners Serial Hawk, a bludgeoning doom/sludge power trio from Seattle that has been dealing out its desolate, brutal sound for the better part of the last decade.

Elder with Serial Hawk

Tuesday, Aug. 14 9 p.m. $15-$20 (sold out)

Golden Bull