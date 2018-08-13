VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A five-alarm vegetation fire in Vallejo was contained Monday evening and a state highway ramp reopened following that containment, officials with the Vallejo Fire Department and California Highway Patrol said.

Danny Gutierrez, firefighter engineer and a spokesperson for the Vallejo Fire Department, said the fire was contained to five acres shortly after 5 p.m.

It started near the junction of state Highway 37 and Interstate Highway 80 and went to five alarms because of water issues and how challenging it was for firefighters to get to the fire, which was behind some homes.

The fire burned grass and small brush. Gutierrez said the wind pushed the flames away from the homes and none were damaged or destroyed.

No one was injured.

Fire officials believe a mechanical failure on a vehicle caused the sparks that started the fire.

The transition road from westbound Highway 80 to westbound Highway 37, which was closed because of the blaze, reopened at about 6:30 p.m.