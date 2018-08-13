CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Assessor accused of sexual harassment fired back Monday night, denying the allegations and claiming the scrutiny was all a witch hunt.

Recently re-elected Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer is under fire, facing the possibility of censure after allegations of sexual harassment became public.

An employee accused Kramer of making “comments of a sexual nature to her that made her feel uncomfortable.”

Speaking to KPIX 5 by phone Monday night, Kramer denied that. In fact, he claimed the woman in question was flirting with him.

But an independent investigator later found it was “more likely than not that on several occasions…the assessor made comments that you consider to be unwelcome and inappropriate in the workplace.”

Kramer allowed that there could be some truth to that statement.

“That may be true, but I haven’t had a–that’s not sexual harassment,” said Kramer. “I made remarks. I made comments that may be interpreted as inappropriate. She and I used to banter all the time and she was great at double entendres and innuendos.”

Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Karen Mitchoff says this is not the first time Kramer has faced such allegations. She said censure will send a message.

“We should take some sort of action to let our constituents know that we do not approve of this behavior,” said Mitchoff.

Kramer accused the board of violating the Brown Act by discussing his case in a closed session. He says that — no matter what the board votes Tuesday — he’ll stay in office.

When asked if he would consider resigning if there is a vote of no confidence, Kramer replied, “Absolutely not! Said Kramer. I will be suing their pants off if they censure me tomorrow.”