OAKLAND (KPIX) – The A’s have the 4th best record in baseball and they’re doing it with a starting rotation full of journeyman pitchers.

Of the five arms currently in the Oakland rotation, only one is a holdover from opening day: Sean Manaea.

Mike Fiers was acquired in a trade with the Tigers. Brett Anderson, Trevor Cahill and Edwin Jackson weren’t even on the A’s initial spring training roster when the team got rolling in February.

Jackson was signed to a minor league contract on June 6 and when the A’s called him to the big leagues a few weeks later, he tied a major league record.

The A’s are Jackson’s 13th big league organization, a record he shares with former pitcher Octavio Dotel who wore green and gold in 2004 and 2005.

“I’ve always been a renter anyway,” Jackson told KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell when asked if he’d like to stay in one place long enough to buy a house. “Three years is like an eternity for me.”

The A’s might want him for more than three seasons if he keeps up his current pace. Jackson hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts. He’s 4-2 since joining the A’s rotation and sports a 2.48 ERA.