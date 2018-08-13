  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Data Center, Google, South Carolina

MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) — Google plans a $600 million expansion of its data center in South Carolina.

Records regarding the expansion were filed with Berkeley County, which will consider a property tax break for the unit of California-based Alphabet Inc.

Under terms of the incentives, Mountain View-based Google will have until the early 2030s to complete the expansion.

Google has already invested $1.8 billion since it opened the data center a decade ago.

The company runs eight data centers in the U.S. and 15 worldwide.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s