MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) — Google plans a $600 million expansion of its data center in South Carolina.

Records regarding the expansion were filed with Berkeley County, which will consider a property tax break for the unit of California-based Alphabet Inc.

Under terms of the incentives, Mountain View-based Google will have until the early 2030s to complete the expansion.

Google has already invested $1.8 billion since it opened the data center a decade ago.

The company runs eight data centers in the U.S. and 15 worldwide.

