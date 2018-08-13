VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A fast-moving vegetation fire near two highways in Vallejo reached four alarms before firefighters were able to stop its progress.

Vallejo fire officials said on Twitter that the forward progress had been stopped on the fire burning near eastbound state Highway 37 and Interstate Highway 80.

The transition road from westbound I-80 to westbound 37 was closed as firefighters battled the fire, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The road was expected to reopen at about 5:30 p.m.

The fire was first reported at 4:28 p.m. and quickly reached three alarms.

So far there are no reports of any injuries or property damage.

