OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland police officer suffered critical injuries early Monday when his patrol SUV collided with another vehicle and careened into a parked semi-truck near the Port of Oakland.

Authorities said the head-on crash took place at around 3:30 a.m. as the officer was investigating a suspicious person at 7th and Middle Harbor Road.

The officer collided with another car and then slammed into the truck, causing extensive damage to the patrol officer’s SUV. The Oakland Fire Department had to be called to free the unconscious officer from the vehicle.

He was treated at the scene for injuries and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Officials said he was in critical condition. His identity was not released. No other injuries were reported.

The crash took place on one of the main arteries into the busy Port of Oakland. Trucks were backed up for several blocks.

Michael Zampa, communications director for the Port of Oakland, said the west gate of the Oakland International Container Terminal would remain closed while authorities investigate the scene.