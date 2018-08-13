  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Fatal accident, Novato, SMART Train, Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit District

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed early Monday when she was struck by a Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit District commuter train in Novato, authorities said.

Novato police said they received a call at 5:46 a.m. reporting the accident. Arriving officers performed life saving measures on the woman, but unfortunately the person died a short time later.

SMART officials set up a bus bridge between the Novato-San Marin, Novato-Hamilton, Marin Civic Center and San Rafael stations. Delays were expected.

The cause of the accident was under investigation by Novato police.

Novato police Capt. Jim Correa said the woman’s name has not been released. The Marin County coroner’s office was working with police to investigate the death, the first such fatality to occur on the tracks in Novato.

