SUISUN CITY (KPIX 5) — Authorities are trying to determine who was behind flyers recruiting for the Ku Klux Klan over the weekend in Suisun City.

Police said the flyers, purportedly from a Klan subgroup, were found on driveways around Mayfield Circle and the Montebello neighborhoods on Saturday.

The flyers read, “Save our land – join the Klan” and “Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.”

In a statement, police condemned the fliers, saying, “the values and history of the group associated with the fliers is morally reprehensible” and “not consistent with the values of our community.”

Authorities said there is no evidence of any specific crime related to the dissemination of the flyers and that authorities have no specific information about a local recruitment effort by the group.

“Suisun City prides itself on being one of the most diverse cities in America,” Commander Daniel Healy of Suisun City police said in a statement. “We are clearly disappointed in the actions of the person(s) responsible and they are not indicative of the community we serve each and every day.”

Anyone who has information about the case or finds additional flyers is asked to contact police at (707) 421-7373 or Detective Sergeant Crone at (707) 421-6681.