AGUANGA (AP) — A small earthquake has jolted an area southeast of Los Angeles but no damage or injuries are reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 temblor was reported at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. It was centered 4.3 miles from Aguanga in Riverside County and about 20 miles east of Temecula.

It was weakly felt as much as 50 miles away in Los Angeles. Many people took to Twitter to share their experiences.

