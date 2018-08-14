SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — July 1, 1993 will be a day many San Franciscans will never forget.

At 2:57 p.m. Gian Luigi Ferri entered 101 California Street and went up to the law firm Pettit & Martin on the 34th floor. After exiting an elevator, Ferri opened fire with a pair of TEC-9 handguns and a Norinco NP44.

The attack continued on several floors before Ferri committed suicide as San Francisco police officers boxed him in. The carnage was one of the worst mass shooting in San Francisco history — eight people killed and six wounded.