NAPA (KPIX 5) — A key player in a North Bay sheriff’s K-9 unit is about to retire. For years, “Nash” has been especially helpful in cracking drug cases in for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Nash and his partner Sgt. Jon Thompson have patrolled the wine country together for five years.

“A lot of bad guys were put in jail, and it’s been a good team,” said Thompson.

The duo’s time together is coming to an end as Nash is retiring. On one of his last days on the force, Sergeant Thompson and Nash visited a local barber shop, where Nash did what he loves to do: mingle with children.

Nash lives with Thompson, who has other dogs, too. “I’ve got four dogs at home, including him. They all get along, and if you believe it or not, he’s not the boss of the house,” said Thompson. “He gets run around by a Chihuahua!”

Even though he has a gentle and calm demeanor, Nash is still a scarily aggressive and vicious beast when required to help capture uncooperative suspects.

Nash’s last official day is August 25, and his replacement will start the very next day. Sgt. Thompson said he has years to go before how own retirement.