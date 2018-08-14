EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A Capitol Corridor train is being delayed Tuesday afternoon because of an investigation into a suspicious item in Emeryville, according to the agency.

Capitol Corridor officials wrote on Twitter at 3:56 p.m. that Train 536 was stopped between Emeryville and Berkeley because of police activity. Train 536 runs east from Oakland to the Sacramento area.

Emeryville police said earlier Tuesday afternoon that they had closed off an area of Shellmound Street between 64th and 65th streets to investigate a suspicious item.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

