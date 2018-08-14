BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Grief counselors are at the University of California at Berkeley’s School of Law Tuesday in response to the possible death of a student who slipped and fell while taking a photograph at a waterfall in Oregon on Sunday afternoon, a school spokesman said.

Brian Lewinstein, 23, was scheduled to begin his second year at Berkeley Law this fall and to graduate in May 2020, according to law school spokesman Michael Bazeley.

Lewinstein crossed a safety fence to take a photograph from above the Toketee Falls in Umpqua National Forest when he slipped and fell down a steep embankment on Sunday afternoon, Douglas County sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brad Odell said deputies are continuing to search for Lewinstein Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said on Monday that, “Some information is circulating that the man (Lewinstein) had been located,” but that wasn’t true.

Sheriff’s officials said Lewinstein’s next of kin have been notified of his disappearance.

Bazeley said Lewinstein worked as an intern in juvenile defense at the East Bay Community Law Center in Berkeley and was planning to intern there again this fall.

Lewinstein said on his LinkedIn account that he planned to graduate in May 2020 with a certificate of specialization in Public Interest and Social Justice.

He said that during law school, he planned on pursuing interests in racial justice and civil rights law, especially as they relate to police misconduct.

Lewinstein said he “ultimately envisions himself working in impact litigation or on public policy regarding structural conditions that serve as barriers to success for marginalized youth.”

According to his LinkedIn account, Lewistein graduated magna cum laude in political science and government from University of California at Los Angeles and interned for Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles County, from December 2015 through March 2016.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.