FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Authorities announced Wednesday they have arrested and charged the driver who was involved in a fatal crash on I-80 last Friday that killed a CHP officer.

The California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference later Wednesday to give additional details on the arrest and charging of the Chevrolet pickup truck driver who crashed into CHP Officer Kirk Griess’ motorcycle and a Saturn SUV on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield.

Griess, 46, a 19-year CHP veteran, and the Saturn driver, Jaime Manuel, 49, of Vallejo, died in the crash, which occurred around 9 a.m. Friday on the right shoulder of Highway 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway after Griess had pulled over Manuel.

A news conference to discuss the case is planned for 5:30 p.m. at the CHP’s Cordelia Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

CHP Capt. Mark Headrick and Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams will speak at the news conference.

