TRACY, San Joaquin County (CBS SF) – Larry Esquivel, who previously served as police chief in San Jose, has reportedly been fired from his post of leading the police department in Tracy.

Officials in the Central Valley community confirmed to CBS Sacramento that he was terminated on Tuesday. No reason was given and city staff have not commented.

#Tracy Police Chief Larry Esquivel was terminated, city staff confirm. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) August 15, 2018

Esquivel joined the Tracy Police Department in 2016, after more than three decades at the San Jose Police Department.

In 2013, Esquivel became the interim police chief in San Jose, replacing Chris Moore. He was appointed to lead the department by the end of that year.

At the end of his tenure in San Jose, officials credited Garcia with expanding the number of police academies, developing a pilot program for body-worn cameras and forming a gang suppression unit.

Esquivel was succeeded by assistant chief Eddie Garcia, who was appointed to the permanent post in early 2016.