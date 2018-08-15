SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed is sending a message, that more needs to be done to help small businesses, but now one business is firing a message right back: that the city’s drug problem is out of control.

As Breed spent Wednesday morning in the Sunset District meeting with local business owners and offering to take their concerns back to City Hall, across the city, one SoMa restaurant owner served up some criticism.

It’s printed on the menu at The Sentinal sandwich shop on New Montgomery St. At the bottom of the menu it says: “Napkins, straws, and bags are available upon request. You can still get needles for free though. Welcome to SF.”

Breed says she sees where they’re coming from but stands by the city’s recent ban on plastic straws.

“I totally understand that but these are different issues,” said Breed. “San Francisco has been an environmental leader the goal is to not just think about what’s happening now but think about what’s happening in the future … As it relates to needles I know people are frustrated. People suffer from drug addiction and sadly, just because we don’t like it or don’t want to see it, it doesn’t mean it will disappear.”

The restaurant owner did not want to go on camera, but he says he wasn’t trying to start a controversy, he was just simply making a statement. He also said he is now considering taking that line item off the menu.