Comments
WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been taken to a hospital after being shot by a police officer Wednesday morning, Watsonville police said.
No police officers were injured. The shooting happened at Main Street between Clifford Drive and Ohlone Parkway, police said at 11:04 a.m.
Police said Main Street would be shut down between those two streets for several hours during the investigation.
Police have not offered any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.