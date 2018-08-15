WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been taken to a hospital after being shot by a police officer Wednesday morning, Watsonville police said.

No police officers were injured. The shooting happened at Main Street between Clifford Drive and Ohlone Parkway, police said at 11:04 a.m.

Police said Main Street would be shut down between those two streets for several hours during the investigation.

An officer involved shooting investigation is underway. We ask you avoid Main Street between Clifford Drive and Ohlone Pkwy. Area will be shut down for several hours. The suspect has been taken to a local hospital. No officer was injured. Media meet at McDonald’s parking lot. pic.twitter.com/x5lgwuKlbJ — Watsonville Police (@WatsonvillePD) August 15, 2018

Police have not offered any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

