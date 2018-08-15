Filed Under:Crime, Officer-involved shooting, Suspect, Watsonville, Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been taken to a hospital after being shot by a police officer Wednesday morning, Watsonville police said.

No police officers were injured. The shooting happened at Main Street between Clifford Drive and Ohlone Parkway, police said at 11:04 a.m.

Police said Main Street would be shut down between those two streets for several hours during the investigation.

Police have not offered any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

