HEALDBURG (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in an area west of Healdsburg that has forced some mandatory evacuations, according to authorities.
The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. near Westside Road and Madrona Knolls Road in unincorporated Sonoma County. There is a mandatory evacuation of Madrona Knolls Road.
The fire is approximately 5-10 acre according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The Healdsburg Fire Department posted about the brush fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. The department as well as crews from Cal Fire, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Forestville and Geyserville.
Some homes in the area are threatened and air and ground units are at the scene, according to Cal Fire.
This is a developing story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.