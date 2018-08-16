SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the outpouring of tributes to the Queen of Soul continued in the Bay Area Thursday, one of the most beloved recordings documenting her greatness was also being remembered.

It was 47 years ago when Aretha Franklin recorded a live album at Fillmore West in San Francisco. Former SF Chronicle music critic Joel Selvin was inside when she took the stage.

“It was a huge deal for Aretha to record at the Fillmore West. It was a coming together of youth culture and black culture,” explained Selvin. “It was a high moment for everybody – for the Fillmore, for Aretha, for the musicians involved, for the audience.”

She was just shy of her 29th birthday during this performance. But it was already clear that Aretha Franklin’s voice was incomparable.

“David Remnick did a profile of Aretha a few years ago for The New Yorker and emailed Obama, asking him if he had anything to say,” remembered Selvin. “Obama wrote back and said, ‘When Aretha opens her voice to sing, you can hear the entire history of our country.’ Amen, bro.”

The concerts recorded at the Fillmore West on March 5-7 in 1971 would produce not one but two classic live albums. Both Aretha Live at Fillmore West and the King Curtis concert album Live at Fillmore West both came out on Atlantic records a few months after the concerts were held.

The shows featured Curtis and his powerhouse band that included such stellar players as drummer Bernard Purdie, bassist Jerry Jemmott, guitarist Cornell Dupree and the Memphis Horns backing Franklin after warming up the crowd. Franklin’s concerts climaxed with a guest appearance by fellow gospel soul legend Ray Charles joining the singer to perform “Spirit in the Dark.”

Both albums were major hits for Atlantic. In 2006, Rhino Records released Don’t Fight The Feeling: The Complete Aretha Franklin & King Curtis Live at Fillmore West that featured all of the recordings from the legendary concerts.

Selvin was a music critic for the San Francisco Chronicle for 37 years and has collected nearly all of Aretha’s albums over the years.

“She has been a victim, she has been a leader, she’s been a psycho diva,” said Selvin. It’s been an incredible life, an incredible artistic statement. She’s embedded herself into the fabric of our country.”

Rolling Stone ended up naming Aretha Live at Fillmore West one of the 50 greatest live albums of all time.

“Aretha Franklin is Aretha Franklin. God put her on this earth to sing,” said Selvin.

Before Aretha’s death, sources say she hand-picked fellow gospel soul singer, Jennifer Hudson, to star in a biopic about herself.

The only details currently available about the film is that it will be released next year.