SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo police are investigating a sexual assault involving a motorist who was posing as a ride-hailing service driver on Tuesday in San Mateo.

According to police, the assault occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1400 block of Fashion Island Boulevard.

The driver allegedly picked up the woman in the area of state Highway 92, drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to escape and called police with help from a passerby.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall white man in his late 30s with a slender build who was last seen driving a gray four-door sedan.

Police advise anyone traveling via a ride-hailing service to check the license plate, always ask the driver who they are here for, use an app’s shareable details to tell someone where they’re going and who their driver is and to always trust their instincts if something doesn’t feel right.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.