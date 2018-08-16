RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — The Rio Vista Bridge, which connects Solano and Sacramento counties on Highway 12, will be closed Thursday at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday as Caltrans crews continue to complete work on the drawbridge.

The bridge was shut down for a short time last week after it got stuck in the upright position on Aug. 9 and reopened Friday night. according to Caltrans officials. It will be closed again as crews manually test and raise the bridge overnight.

Caltrans officials said the mechanism that raised the bridge was damaged last week. The part, a damaged motor gearbox, has been sent to a manufacturer for expedited repairs.

Caltrans and the U.S. Coast Guard will schedule future marine traffic once the bridge is raised, Caltrans officials said.

Alternate routes around the traffic restrictions are the ferries on Highways 84 (Real McCoy) and 220 (Ryer Island). Motorists can also take Interstate 80 eastbound to Sacramento and travel south on Interstate 5 or take southbound Interstate 680 to eastbound Highway 4.

