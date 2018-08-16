By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Chapel in San Francisco on Thursday announced a seventh show to a series of concerts being held at the Mission District nightclub as part of a four-night residency with legendary NYC saxophonist and composer John Zorn.

The residency was first announced last week with six shows scheduled over the course of the four days. The latest show added will be an early 6 p.m. performance on Monday, September 3rd, featuring the saxophonist performing with a special trio featuring fellow downtown NYC artist Laurie Anderson on vocals and viola and pioneering minimalist composer and pianist Terry Riley.

An important avant-garde composer and saxophonist who first broke out in the mid-1970s in New York, Zorn has been the object of both ecstatic praise and furious outrage, much like his forebears Igor Stravinsky and Ornette Coleman. Taking an omnivorous approach to music that draws on everything from classical, free jazz, and film soundtracks to lounge exotica, experimental noise and hardcore punk, the native New Yorker embraces a radical aesthetic that makes listener indifference nearly impossible.

The residency scheduled for September 1-4 is being held to celebrate Zorn’s 65th birthday. It marks the first time the avant-garde iconoclast has participated in a San Francisco residency since he participated in a similar series of shows at the now defunct San Francisco branch of Yoshi’s in 2009.

Zorn has made two appearances at the Chapel in recent months, playing improvised duo sets with longtime collaborator and Bay Area vocal experimentalist Mike Patton of Faith No More/Mr. Bungle fame and renowned NYC producer and bassist Bill Laswell at the venue.

The residency will include a variety of ensembles performing Zorn’s music — including new compositions — as well several sets where Zorn will be playing onstage with an all-star group of musicians. Highlights include a performance by Zorn’s celebrated Masada Quartet featuring trumpet player Dave Douglas, bassist Greg Cohen and drummer Kenny Wollesen (Saturday, Sept. 1st at 10 p.m.), a high-powered improv group featuring Zorn, Patton, monster drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Fantomas, Dead Cross, Misfits) and organ maestro John Medeski (of the jazz-funk trio Medeski, Martin and Wood) and guitarist Trey Spruance’s esoteric Middle Eastern surf/death metal outfit Secret Chiefs 3.

The Chapel is offering discounts for tickets to attend two shows in a single evening and passes for the full seven-show residency. For more detailed information and tickets, visit the Chapel website.