MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – No one was reported injured in a car fire this evening on westbound Highway 4 near the Alhambra Avenue interchange in Martinez, but a classic blue 1958 Chevy Impala was seriously damaged, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fire was reported about 5:50 p.m. Saturday near the interchange, said CHP Officer James Evans. The Impala’s occupants made it out of the car before flames fully engulfed the vehicle.

Both westbound lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes as the fire was put out and the car towed away. The freeway was completely open by 6:05 p.m.

