Filed Under:Berkeley, Crime, Drive By Shooting, San Pablo Park, Shooting

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A drive-by shooter opened fire on a group at a Berkeley park Saturday, according to police.

It happened at San Pablo Park near the corner of Russell and Mable, in South Berkeley, at 5:34 p.m.

The victims were all male, according to Berkeley Police Lieutenant Peter Hong.

Two men were seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

There was also some property damage, according to Hong.

Police cordoned off the area, and were still investigating.

San Pablo Park is the city of Berkeley’s oldest park.

Comments

