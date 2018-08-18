SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Continued smoke from Northern California wildfires, along with pollution from cars, has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air Alert for Sunday.

Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy around the region on Sunday and officials with the district warned that if the smell of smoke is present, Bay Area residents should stay inside if possible.

The district also urged the public to stay off the roads this weekend.

“The millions of vehicles on Bay Area roads during these hot summer months create unhealthy air quality and make breathing more difficult for many,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district.

The alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

The Spare the Air alert for smog on Sunday is the eighth issued this year by the district. An alert was also issued for Saturday.

Real-time air quality readings around the Bay Area can be found at http://go.usa.gov/xUwyz

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed