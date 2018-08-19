HAYWARD (KPIX 5) — Police in Hayward have a mystery on their hands after coming across two boxes containing urns full of ashes among a number of items left at an intersection, according to authorities.

The boxes with urns were found in this neighborhood near the intersection of Main Street and McKeever Avenue just outside downtown Hayward.

The Hayward Police Department posted photos of the boxes containing the urns on the department Facebook page Sunday morning.

One wooden box has an inscription reading “My Boogie” Sheena 2000-2009 across the top. The second box was without inscription, but bore a yellow label that read “Nancy” on one side.

So far, investigators have not been able to figure out who the items belong to.

“That’s devastating. That’s probably the remains of someone’s loved one — a father, a daughter and so on and so on,” speculated Hayward resident Jose Salazar.

Right now, Hayward police say they are stumped. There is no identifying information on the urns that would help connect them with their owners.

Some Facebook users commented that the boxes could be the ashes of a cremated pet. The post has been shared 128 times.

But the department is determined to make an effort, relying on the power of social media to get the message out.

“In this day and age, with the way police are often judged, it’s got to be hard for them. I can only imagine what they go through every day, said Hayward resident Larry Lopez. But going the extra mile this way to try and resolve this issue for somebody, it’s great for the community to see the police doing something like this.”

Hayward police are urging anyone who may recognize the urns to contact them and help reunite them with their rightful owners.