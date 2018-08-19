KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
DANVILLE (CBS SF) — One person suffered minor injuries Sunday evening in a two-vehicle collision at Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon just east of Interstate 680, Danville police said.

A white Jeep SUV was headed east on Sycamore Valley shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday when it collided with a red Audi headed north off of Camino Ramon onto Sycamore Valley, said Danville police Sgt. Berch Parker. The Jeep ended up on its roof in the Sycamore Valley median, he said.

The driver of the Jeep, the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Parker said. The Audi’s only occupant, its driver, was not injured.

Traffic has been heavy near the intersection, and Parker said the scene should be cleared by 8 p.m. Sunday night.

