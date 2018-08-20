OAKLAND (KPIX) – Nobody’s stock seems to be rising higher than Matt Chapman’s stock as the A’s continue their surge towards baseball’s postseason.

Chapman was Oakland’s first round pick in 2014 out of Cal State Fullerton. He quickly climbed the organizational ladder, making his debut in June last year.

Despite only hitting .234 in 84 games in 2017, the A’s committed to the 25-year-old in spring training and made him their opening day third baseman. He’s improved dramatically in a short period of time, hitting .276 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI.

Although he doesn’t lead American League third basemen in fielding percentage, Chapman seems to make the highlight reel with the leather more than anyone in the game. The A’s are hoping he wins the organization’s first Gold Glove award at the hot corner since Eric Chavez in 2006.

Former Giants all-star Matt Williams is now the A’s third base coach and has had plenty of time to help refine Chapman this season. Williams hasn’t seen many weaknesses in Chapman’s game.

“The only thing he’s missing is a little bit of patience. You have to remember he’s just over a year into the big leagues,” Williams told KPIX sports reporter Andrea Nakano. “He’s the young colt that just wants to run.”

The A’s are hoping to ride their young colt for many years to come.