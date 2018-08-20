NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Crawford’s potential inning-ending popup in the 13th was dropped when Mets left fielder Dominic Smith plowed into shortstop Amed Rosario, giving the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 win over New York on Monday night.

The Giants had runners at first and third and two outs when Crawford lifted a high pop. Rosario ranged into shallow left field, waved off Smith and was in position for a routine catch.

But the bulky Smith, who more often plays first base, came charging in and barged into Rosario. The ball ticked off Rosario’s glove and fell to the ground, and Andrew McCutchen scored on a botched play scored as an error on Smith.

The Giants ended their four-game losing streak. Derek Law (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Tyler Bashlor (0-2) got the loss.

