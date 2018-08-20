VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A man died from his injuries after being struck by a pickup and dragged for nearly a mile in Vallejo early Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, a woman called police shortly before 2 a.m. after arriving home and noticing a dead man under her Chevrolet pickup.

Officers said the man was struck by the pickup and dragged near Borgess Lane near Agnes Court, about three-quarters of a mile from the woman’s home. The man, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the 28-year-old woman has a suspended driver’s license and an outstanding warrant, but is cooperating with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Officer Waylon Boyce of the department’s traffic division at (707) 648-4014.